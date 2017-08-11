No more cash for contractors – Housing Minister

Samuel Atta-Akyea

The government has taken a major decision to stop paying monies meant for materials directly to all contractors working on government’s housing projects.

This was revealed by the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea who explained that they would rather be supplied with the raw materials needed to complete the projects.

The government arrived at this policy following what the Minister said is the misapplication of the funds by the contractors.

Mr Attah Akyea spoke to the media after meeting members of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

“One way that we’ve discovered as a reason why properties those contractors are putting up delay is that the monies are not seriously applied to the task. And therefore if you are supposed to complete all the houses, we need to buy the materials…chances are that most of these contractors will use the monies for other purposes apart from what its needed for.”

“That is why we’ve taken this decision strongly, that we will not put monies in anybody’s hands, nobody is going to use government’s money to look after children schooling abroad. If its iron roads, we buy it, you cannot eat iron roads, it has to be applied to the project and if we go this way we will be able to finish all the uncompleted houses in good time. All that the contractor is entitled to is the cost of labour and their profit margin as defined by the contract,” he added.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of John Mahama initiated a 5000 housing units project to provide affordable housing for Ghanaians in a bid to reduce the country’s housing deficit of about 1.7 million.

Before the NDC government left office, they were able to complete about 1,500 housing units at Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

I’ll complete Mahama’s housing projects

Mr. Atta Akyea had earlier promised not to abandon the state housing projects started under the Mahama government.

He said he will ensure the private sector is encouraged to help government bridge the housing gap in the country.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

