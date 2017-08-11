Local officers responsible for defunct CHPS compounds – Gingong

File photo: A CHPS compound

District Directors who have failed to the ensure the Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) function effectively should be summoned and questioned, a former Director of Quality Assurance at the National Health Insurance, Anthony Gingong has suggested.

Some facilities across in Accra have been abandoned due to lack of medical equipment or other logistical challenges.

Mr. Gingong on the Citi Breakfast Show suggested that these directors who have presided over non functional CHPS should be questioned.

“It has nothing to do with local management. If there is a CHPS compound in your district and it is not functioning, then your district commander should be questioned. There is nowhere you can have full equipment. It is not because the doctors are not competent. It is because some of the equipment they need are not there so it is not a challenge of government inability to supply equipment. It is local management and that is why we are managers and leaders. We should be able to look at how to improvise,” he suggested.

GHc 320,000 completed CHPS abandoned in Teshie

Residents of Teshie Camp two in Accra have to battle dusty roads to access healthcare at the LEKMA hospital.

This is because a GHc320, 000 Community-Based Health Planning and Services popularly called CHPS compound inaugurated by the previous government about a year ago is not operational.

The facility has been left to rot while access to health care still remains a headache in the area.

While CHPS compounds are not functioning in some areas, other communities who lack the facility have called on government to construct one in their communities.

Residents of Awaradone in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have turned a teachers quarters in the area into a temporary Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) centre in a bid to address challenges associated with accessing health care in the area.

One out of the three rooms meant for Awaradone Primary and Junior High teachers now serves as a clinic for residents while they await a hospital from government.

CHPS is a national strategy to deliver essential community -based health services involving health planning and service delivery with the communities.

Its primary focus is communities in deprived sub-districts and bringing health services close to the communities

By: Marian Ansah/ citifmonline.com/Ghana