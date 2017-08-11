Kpone youth threatens demo over indiscriminate sale of lands

A group in the Greater Accra Region, known as the Indigenous Youth of Kpone have threatened to embark on a demonstration if authorities fail to end the haphazard sale of the Kpone Cemetery land.

They have also warned those involved in the act to put an immediate stop to it or face their wrath.

A member of the group who spoke on condition of anonymity said : “this is our cemetery land but it has been encroached by a factory and some new developers who do not have any permit but no one is ready to pull the structure down.”

He stated that they are planning a demonstration and are in the process of writing a letter to the Assembly and the Police informing them of their plans to demolish the structure.

Another said: “this is the only thing we have and I am sure they are planning to sell this one as well and we will resist it with our blood, we will not allow it to happen.”

“This is our last resting place and we will make sure we protect it,” he added.

Residents in Sekondi-Takoradi furious over closure of Cemetery

The development follows similar reports about the closure of the Sekondi-Takoradi Cemetery in the Western Region which suggested that the space allocated for burial had been exhausted.

Residents who were notified of the closure on August 7th, 2017, were furious about the decision to close down the cemetery.

Some residents however blamed the closure on encroachment on the cemetery land.

By; Rita Mensah/citifmonline,com/Ghana