Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected following Tuesday’s vote, the national electoral commission has announced.

Mr Kenyatta, who has been in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.

But the opposition coalition rejected the commission’s announcement before the results were declared, calling the process a “charade”.

International observers have described the election as free and fair.

–

Source: BBC