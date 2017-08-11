Hajj Pilgrims stranded at Tamale

File photo

The pilgrimage by first batch of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims is hanging in the balance because their scheduled flight for 8:30 pm Thursday August 10 has failed.

The over 500 pilgrims are stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium where the Tamale Hajj Village is relocated.

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council in an attempt to persuade the angry Pilgrims at 12 midnight gave them biscuits and soft drinks.

It is unknown when the first flight will take off from the Tamale Airport to Saudi Arabia.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia remained in Tamale after a pre-departure Durbar at the Tamale Sports Stadium to bid them farewell but eventually got disappointed.

Earlier at the Durbar, the Vice President touted this year’s Hajj organization as unique and urged the I.C Quaye led Board to remain focused.

Five flights were scheduled to fly direct from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

By: Abdul Karin Naatogmah/Citifmonline.com/Ghana