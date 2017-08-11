Couple demand justice for dead twin babies

A couple who lost their twin babies at the Tema General Hospital in 2010, as a result of alleged medical negligence, is demanding justice and answers from the Ministry of Health.

According to the couple, the hospital has failed to provide convincing answers on what caused the death of the babies more than seven years after the unfortunate incident.

In a Citi News interview, the father of the babies, Amankwah Addo, threatened to sue the Hospital and the Ministry of Health if their concerns are not addressed.

“It is a case of medical negligence that resulted in the death of the twin babies. The Minister of Health told us they were investigating. They had us get our lawyers to write to them to find the state of the investigation but till date, seven years on, we are hearing nothing.”

The couple is now fed up with the situation because they feel they are being taken for granted by the Ministry.

“We are taking it up now because we think the ministry has taken us for granted. They fooled us and they have denied us the right to know what caused the death of our baby. They have denied us our right to even bury the babies because they kept the babies at the Korle Bu mortuary claiming they were carrying out investigations.”

Amankwah Addo said all his family needed was some support to follow through with the threat of legal action.

“Now we want support to get legal representation to pursue the matter in court because we think the Ministry is not acting in good faith.”

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana