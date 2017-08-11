Arsenal beat Leicester in breathtaking Premier League opener

Substitute Olivier Giroud headed in a dramatic late winner as Arsenal fought back to beat Leicester City in a thrilling start to the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Alexandre Lacazette headed the Gunners ahead 94 seconds into his top-flight debut, Shinji Okazaki nodding in the equaliser just two minutes later.

Vardy slid the visitors ahead from Marc Albrighton’s cross, only for Danny Welbeck to stroke level on half-time.

Leicester took the lead again when Vardy headed in Riyad Mahrez’s corner before Arsene Wenger made an inspired double substitution which sparked Arsenal’s comeback.

The Gunners boss introduced Aaron Ramsey and Giroud after 67 minutes – within 20 minutes both players had scored as Arsenal turned defeat into victory.

Ramsey smashed in an angled drive – from a corner which was won after Mesut Ozil handled in the build-up – before Giroud showed athleticism and strength to meet Granit Xhaka’s corner.

Source: BBC Sport