Amend laws banning ‘Okada’ – Deputy Interior Minister

Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey has called for a revision of the laws regulating the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes.

According to him, “the use of motorbikes in the country serve a dual purpose” and must be allowed to operate on commercial basis.

He said this during a Public Accounts hearing on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

The Deputy Minister also urged Ghana to learn from neighbouring African countries like Nigeria and Benin where motorcycles are most sorted for means of transportation.

“In other jurisdictions, probably neighbouring countries around us, motorbikes are used all over,” he continued

“We would want to humbly plead with your august committee, in your report to see how best we can put some measures in place to ensure that there is a balance between the usage of motorbikes in the country.” He added.

He mentioned however that “it is not to suggest that the law enforcement agencies should not and cannot perform their duties.”

Okada business is illegal

Per Ghana’s laws, the use of motorbike for commercial purposes is an illegality.

Despite the criminality of such business in Ghana, some Ghanaians in parts of the capital city, Accra, Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region as well as Ho in the Volta Region still patronize such services.

–

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana