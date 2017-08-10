Work in progress for two new regional hospitals – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that plans are in motion to ensure the Western and Eastern Regions can also boast of regional hospitals.

President Akufo-Addo made this known as he addressed health workers at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital on Wednesday on the last day of his three-day working visit to the Western Region.

He noted that the Eastern and Western Regions were the only regions without regional hospitals, but revealed that funding has been secured by the government to commence the construction of a regional hospital in the Eastern Region.

The Ministry of Health is also currently examining four different proposals for the construction of a regional hospital in the Western Region, he added.

But that does not mean Effia Nkwanta Hospital will be sidelined, President Akufo-Addo assured.

“I do not think it would be right that because we want to build a new regional hospital, we abandon this old, famous hospital. I don’t think it would be right, and I am going to do all that I can to do all that I can, with the support of the Ministry, to make sure that that doesn’t happen. Effia Nkwanta already has important teaching and important facilities here, and it will be rehabilitated,” he said.

Bemoaning the poor state of the country’s health infrastructure, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of rebuilding the country’s health infrastructure.

“We begin not just with the physical rehabilitation, but with the preparation of the human material in our healthcare delivery system, and the rehabilitation and revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme. The NHIS was Kufuor’s great legacy to our nation. We (the NPP) are back in office, and it is our duty to restore the NHIS back to full health and vitality and that is what we are going to do.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana