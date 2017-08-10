Minister charges new ECG Board to solve labour agitations

Boakye Agyarko - Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has charged the new board of directors of the electricity company of Ghana (ECG) to embark on a pragmatic process to safeguard jobs ahead of the Private sector participation in the company.

According to him, the power distributing company risks a worsening performance if staff issues are not duly addressed.

President Nana Akufo Addo has emphasized that the coming on board of a private management will least affect job layoffs at the ECG.

The staff of the company is however demanding firmer assurances due to fears of uncertainty.

But Mr. Agyarko is confident this will be addressed should the Board undertake the requisite leadership strategy.

The Board of directors of the ECG is chaired by Mr. Kelly Gadzekpo, CEO of Enterprise Group.

The members include; Ing. Mrs. Carlien Dorcas Bou-Chedid, Ing. Samuel Boakye Appiah, Madam Maata Opare.

Other members are Alhaji Ahmadu Kaleem, Hon. Matthew Nyindam, John Kojo Akorful and Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana