Knutsford University College holds public lecture 

Knutsford University College in Accra on Wednesday held a public lecture on the theme, “Katharos Technology: An Innovative Clean Water Filtration Technology.”

The lecture delivered by Prof. Steve Opoku-Duah of Ohio Valley University (USA) was to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss new water filtration technologies being tested in the USA and how such treatments can be implemented in Ghana.

Speaking at the lecture, Prof Opoku-Duah called on government to consider the new initiatives so as to reduce cost and improve the filtration of water by the Ghana Water Company.

According to the professor, the regeneration of various water bodies destroyed by galamsey activities to their natural state can be improved without the use of chemicals which will later cause more harm than good.

“With Ghana Water Company, they do the treatment using chemicals and the more polluted the water is, the more chemical they put in. The cost goes up and some of these chlorinated compounds are very persistent in nature. Once they put in more it affects our health. The new way to fix this is electro-physics. The electro-physics has a compressor which draws in air, splits the air into charged particles which create their own gases and new chemicals that cleans the water without us having to use any new chemicals.”

Last month, the Ghana Water Company assured consumers of quality water production following the recent fight against illegal small-scale mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

Prior to the launch of the campaign against galamsey, most of the company’s production plants had been shut down due to difficulties in treating the heavily polluted water for subsequent distribution to homes.

The Kyebi, Dabuasi and the Odaso water treatment plants which were shut down due to galamsey activities have subsequently been reopened to serve their respective catchment areas.

But Prof Steven Opoku-Duah who spoke to Citi News on the sideline was optimistic the new treatment will accelerate the treatment of the various water bodies.

“This technology prevents the total use of chemicals. Whether the water is polluted or semi-polluted, there will be no need for chemicals with this. Ghana Water Company uses machines and buys chemicals to. What government has to do is just buy this machine and they won’t be a need to buy chemicals, this makes this option cheaper and faster.”

On their part, acting president of Knutsford University College, Dr. Andrew Dadson urged government to consider the new innovation as the fight against galamsey activities intensify and the demand for quality and potable water increases.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana