I rejected bribes at Sports Ministry- Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said he rejected bribes when he was in charge of the Ministry.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo was appointed by former President Johm Mahama in 2016 and his time in charge of the Ministry was marked by open disagreements with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

While the GFA accused the Minister of ‘witch-hunting’ and trying to find faults with their deeds, he said he only wanted to ensure that there was transparency in the domain.

In line with that assertion, he recently stated in an interview on Atinka TV’s “Sports Court” that he refused to take sums of money he considered as bribes from several people since very often their origins were very unclear.

He said as quoted on Ghana Soccernet:

“It is not only Muntaka (Mubarak) but I know what led to the downfall of Rashid Pelpuo and several other ministers. “There were attempts made by GFA officials to bribe me but I was smarter than them. I rejected envelopes that were sent to me without a proper source. You have to ask why I never traveled with the national teams on their trips while I was in office. When a minister travels with the team, a lot of things happen.”

He went on to say: “I have been in this and I know. While on trip with the team, they will bring you an envelope full of money in dollars and you’ll not even be allowed to sign for it.”

“I will say some of the previous sports ministers were not so much on top of football issues and so they made some payments and approved budgets which were way off. It is not only Inusah Fuseini who planted a camera in his office. I also had a camera and I recorded all the suspicious meetings I had in my office.”

‘There are a lot of things that I have kept because I know that if I break my silence, it will not end well for Ghana football,” he added.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye was replaced by Isaac Asiamah in January 2017 when the New Patrotic Party came into office after winning the 2016 General Elections.

By: Citi Sports