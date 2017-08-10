GNAT organises ICT workshop for teachers

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday commenced a training workshop for 50 male and 50 female teachers in the Brong-Ahafo Region on effective use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) on their jobs.

The five-day residential programme organised under the GNATech-ICT Project and wholly-sponsored by the Association, is an annual affair on regional basis and the seventh in the series since 2011.

The Upper West, Upper East and Volta Regions are yet to be covered and it aims at developing and sharpening the ICT skills of teachers from basic schools in deprived communities to aid effective teaching and learning of the ICT.

Madam Philippa Larsen, the President of GNAT said the workshop would generate interest in the teaching and learning of ICT in both the teachers and the pupils.

She explained that the project would also facilitate the efforts of the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education in providing ICT facilities for the basic schools in the country.

Mad. Larsen announced as part of the GNATech Project, that, ICT resource centres would be established in all the regions to equip teachers, pupils and students with ICT skills and urged participants to remain focused for a successful training.

Professor Kwadwo Appiah-Adinkrah, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University stated that it would be a political-economic failure of the country, if the leadership continued to depend on natural resources to develop it.

“The better way to develop this nation is to depend on its human resources”, he emphasised and cited that the United States of America, Japan, Germany, Malaysia and other developed nations globally had advanced holistically in their development because they consciously and critically developed their human resource bases.

Prof. Ing. Appiah-Adinkrah reiterated that technical-vocational education in the country had a lot of challenges but with enormous potential to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country.

He said those challenges needed to be addressed urgently and appealed to government and all stakeholders to prioritise that in the implementation of various educational policies in basic, secondary and tertiary levels.

Source: GNA