GhIPSS to pilot mobile money interoperability in September

Chief Executive Officer of GHIPSS - Archie Hesse

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) has disclosed to Citi Business News it has advanced processes of meeting the November deadline for mobile money interoperability.

The CEO of GhIPSS, Archie Hesse says his outfit has already finalized the systems specification awaiting the completion of other requirements by the various mobile money agents.

According to Mr. Hesse, the process which is expected to be completed by the end of this month [August] should also translate into a pilot of the interoperability system in September.

“We have finished the business requirement as in what the mobile money interoperability really means and that. We have come out with the systems specifications and all the mobile money agents are developing the various guidelines and once they complete by August, we should progress.”

GhIPSS assumed the mandate after government abrogated an earlier contract with Sibton Switch Systems for mobile money interoperability.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia maintained that the ability to achieve an interoperable system should also drive the government’s agenda of attaining financial inclusion.

Mr. Archie Hesse also believes the completion should spur massive patronage of the mobile financial services.

“The timetable is that in September is going to be testing and towards the end of September we start the pilot but we would need two mobile money operators so we are hoping that in September we will start finalizing carrying out some pilot sessions,” Mr. Hesse added.

The GhIPSS boss further asserted, “The plan is to go live a month ahead to be able to ensure that we meet the November deadline.”

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana