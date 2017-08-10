GHc 2m from 10% pay cut went to contractors – Kwakye Ofosu

As of the end of 2016, GHc 2,190,718.30 had been deducted from the salaries of appointees at the Mahama Administrations and paid to contractors, according to a former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, in a statement on Facebook, noted that these contractors had either completed or were working on the Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds.

The statement also outlined five CHPS compounds that had been completed and another five that were close to completion.

Thus, “any claim therefore that the monies so deducted cannot be accounted for, is most misleading and inaccurate,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stated.

The former minister’s comments follow a member of the Public Accounts Committee and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso accusing the former administration of not using due process in transferring the monies worth more than GHc 2 million meant for the construction of CHPS compounds.

A former Presidential Staffer under the Mahama administration Emelia Arthur has rubbished allegations of irregularities in the transfer of monies accrued from their 10 percent pay cut to the office of the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

She also asserted that said the funds were used for its intended purpose.

Find below Mr. Kwakye Ofusu’s full statement

In the matter of the 10% deductions from the salaries of appointees of the Mahama administration, the following facts suffice:

A total of GHc 2,190,718.30 had been deducted as of the end of December, 2016.

A total of GHc 2,130,718.30 had been paid to contractors who had either completed or were working on the CHPS compounds.

Regarding the CHPS compounds themselves, a total of 5 had been completed at:

Gympokrom and Kwame Prakrom in the Upper Denkyira East District, Ada East in Greater Accra, Nkwanta Number 1 & 2 in the Western Region and Abontonso in the Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

Another 5 were almost completed at Faso Bator and Supon, in the Afram Plains North District as well as Dome, Gadokope and Samankwe in the Afram Plains South District.

Another one was nearing completion at Tetegu Old Town in the Greater Accra Region.

The last one was at foundation level at Ho Zongo as of the time we were leaving office.

Any claim therefore that the monies so deducted cannot be accounted for, is most misleading and inaccurate.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana