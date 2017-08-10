Eight maternal deaths recorded in Wa municipality 

The Wa Municipality of the Upper West region has recorded 8 cases of maternal deaths within the first half of this year(2017).

The number is a slight increase from the 7 cases that were recorded within the same period last year.

Oswald Dachaga, Wa Municipal Health Information officer, disclosed these at a half year health review meeting in Wa

He said “despite various interventions maternal and infant deaths still continue to be a challenge. Its regrettable to record an crease from seven compered to the same period last year”.

Mr. Dachaga further revealed that the municipality also recorded 88 cases of stillbirths out of the 3131 deliveries in the first half of the year, representing a sharp increase from the 64 and 67 recorded in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

“Continuously, we have a number of increases in stillbirths and its not the best for us as a municipality”

The health information officer attributed the situation to inadequate “critical staff” in the various health facilities within the municipality.

as well as medical conditions that are not brought to the attention of healthcare providers in the area.

“We have a lot of interventions in place but basically stillbirths come as a result of medical or other conditions that might kill the child before labor sets in.

He however assured the the general public especially expectant mothers that the municipal health directorate is putting everything in place to ensure maternal and infant deaths are nib in the bud.

“We are going to improve on sensitization and focus antenatal care where the health worker who is attending to the pregnant woman will spend a lot more time”.

The half year health review meeting was under the theme ” mobilizing the healthcare workforce for improved coverage and community participation”.

It was attended by unit heads within the Wa municipal health service, midwives, community health officers as well as other stakeholders in the health sector.

–

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana