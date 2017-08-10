Calls for suspension of Rawlings, Amidu unnecessary – NDC MP

Joseph Bipoba Naabu, MP for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern Region

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament in the Yunyoo constituency in the Northern Region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has called for calm in his party after calls for the suspension of the party founder, Jerry John Rawlings and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu.

According to the MP, such calls are not necessary because the suspension of the two NDC stalwarts won’t do the party any good.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on, Mr. Naabu said “when they talk about sacking people from the party then we will end up by sacking everybody and politics it’s all about the numbers.”

The MP’s remark comes on the back of calls for the suspension of Rawlings and Martin Amidu from the NDC because some NDC members believe that some utterances by the two have brought the name of the party into disrepute.

Former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Valarie Sawyerr had chastised the two over the same issue.

In the case of Mr. Amidu, some two NDC members namely — Evans Amankwah and Abigail Elorm Mensah, petitioned the leadership of NDC to have him punished.

But Mr. Naabu on Point Blank argued that such suspensions contributed to the NDC’s loss in the December poll.

“If somebody does something and you don’t like it, you should instead find a way of handling it and not to say you will sack him. How can your father build a house, take care of you, brought you up and you turn around and say that your father is not normal and thus should leave the house for you? That is what does who are calling for former president to be sacked are doing. We lost the election because of this kind of complacency and thinking. If we continue to sack people then the party will end up not winning any election at all,” he added.

