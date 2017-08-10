AMA warns hawkers of imminent decongestion exercise

File photo:

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has told hawkers in the city to leave ahead of an impending decongestion exercise.

This exercise according to the assembly is aimed at bringing sanity in the capital city.

“We wish to bring to the fore that, their activities are a contributory factor to the heaps of garbage deposited along the roads and additionally, they also place themselves in harm’s way as vehicles can accidentally crash into them as had been witnessed many times before,” the AMA said in a statement copied citifmonline.com.

“The assembly wishes to remind them that their activities are contrary to the AMA hawkers bye-law of 2011 and section 117(1) of the road traffic regulations ,2012(L.I.2180),and are punishable by the law,” the statement signed by the Co-ordinating Director of AMA, Sam Ayey-Datey added.

The focus areas for the decongestion exercise include the Central business district (CBD), Kaneshie market area, N1 highway (the Mallam –Achimota stretch), Darkuman-Kokompe, Ordokor –Kwashieman road , Nima highway, Agbogbloshie, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and its environs.

The notice comes just a few months after the AMA vowed not to relent in its efforts to clear all unauthorized traders along the streets of the Metropolis despite some resistance from the hawkers.

They AMA has also in the last few weeks prosecuted some people at Lapaz and Achimota for dumping refuse indiscriminately in the said areas.

The decongestion exercise according to the AMA, will be done in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana