Akufo-Addo to cut sod for new cement factory construction at Tema

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a technologically advanced cement grinding factory for CBI Ghana Limited at the Tema Free Zones Enclave.

When complete, the CBI Ghana plant will produce premium cement under the brand name, “Supacem”.

“We intend to produce and supply high-quality Supacem cement to Ghanaian builders and stabilize cement supply for all required grades in Ghana,” said Managing Director, Frédéric Albrecht.

“The production of Supacem at the new factory will create hundreds of jobs directly and indirectly. Indeed, CBI is proud of its contribution to Ghana’s job creation agenda through Ghanaian manufacturing,” he added.

“Our Supacem factory will be state-of-the-art; built to the highest global standards, with priority given to safety, low-emissions, and environmental friendliness,” said Commercial Director, Kobby Adams.

Describing the brand, Mr. Adams said, “Supacem is high-quality Ghanaian cement, supported by the highest global standards of LafargeHolcim, the leading cement manufacturer globally.”

Supacem will launch with their “Fast Dry” 32.5R, which has met great success in pilot-testing with masons and block-makers in Accra and Kumasi. It boasts the fastest one-day and two-day strengths of any 32.5R-grade cement in Ghana and meets the Ghana Standards Board GS 1118 and EN 197 quality standards.

CBI Managing Director, Frédéric Albrecht will address the media as part of activities for the laying of foundation stone.

CBI Ghana is affiliated to LafargeHolcim, the world-leader in cement manufacturing.

LafargeHolcim operates in 90 countries with 30 in Africa alone. LafargeHolcim is based in Switzerland with its central functions divided between Zurich and Paris, France.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana