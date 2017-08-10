Accra Police nabs serial conman who defrauds women

The Police have arrested one Faith Mensah Tekpor believed to be a confidence trickster and poses as a medical practitioner to defraud his victims in Accra.

According to the Police Mr. Tekpor “poses as a medical doctor with several names such as Dr. Jeff Alvin Addow, Dr. Alvin Owusu, Dr. Alvin Annan, Dr. Fiifi Owusu, Dr. Collins Amoah and Dr. Alvin Mensah to defraud people.”

The police in a statement copied citifmonline.com said Tekpor’s victims were mostly women who normally reside in Accra, Sakumono and Tema.

Faith Tekpor is currently facing trial for defrauding by personating and also under investigations for similar fraud offences.

Until his recent arrest, the police said Mr. Tekpor had jumped court bail several times and had been listed as a wanted person following received a bench warrant.

“His modus includes posing as a medical practitioner, approaches and proposes to a woman and pursues her to keep as a ‘girlfriend’ with the potential of a lasting relationship. He records his sexual encounters with the women, whether known to them or not. In the course of the relationship, he fabricates stories for the ‘girlfriends’ to lend him money with the promise to refund. When the money lent to him has become quite substantial, he begins to blackmail his victims with the recording of their sexual encounters,” the statement said.

The police however believe that a number of victims have been blackmailed by Tekpor and have thus encouraged them to report to the nearest police station or call the following lines: 18555 (MTN or Vodafone) or 0244682740/020777001.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

