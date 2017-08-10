3 Chinese illegal gaming operators arrested in Accra

Three Chinese nationals have been busted by officials of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, for engaging in illegal distribution of slot machines and invading payment of the requisite gaming license fees.

The three, two men and a woman, were identified as illegal gaming operators who have not been licensed to engage in any game of chance, do not have a license authorizing them to operate, import, sell or distribute any of the machines in their possession.

Two of the nationals, (male and female) with their Ghanaian driver were operating at Nungua Maami, distributing slot machines from a Kia Sorento with registration number, GW 3338 – 17.

The third person was picked up at Haatso where he had an assembling plant, illegally assembling the machines in the country, and distributing them.

The surge in activities of illegal gaming operators in recent times has become a national concern, as such operators expose children to the machines.

The three are currently in the custody of the East Legon Police, and will be processed to the CID headquarters, Accra, for prosecution.⁠⁠⁠⁠

–

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana