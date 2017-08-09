Vodafone boss receives feminine achievement award

Vodafone Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba, has grabbed the “Most Outstanding Telecommunications Executive” award at the just ended Feminine Achievement Awards.

This adds to a host of accolades she has received since assuming the role of CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

The latest recognition capped a very outstanding one year at Vodafone Ghana in which she has completely taken the performance of the company several notches higher.

Yolanda’s passion for technological innovation has seen her lead the company’s agenda to ignite Ghana’s digital revolution. This strategy has been sparked to life in several aspects of the telecommunications company – across its key businesses, Human resources and the Foundation.

She has also turned the fortunes of the company around by tightening loose financial ends – leading to a significant achievement in the company’s *Earnings before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortisation* (EBITDA).

The Business Executive Magazine, organisers of the awards, said Yolanda’s relentless effort in positioning mobile money as a platform for inclusion and her leadership in directing affairs at Vodafone, has made the company the widest reaching telecom provider in Ghana.

Commenting, Yolanda said:

“These are exciting times for Vodafone Ghana as we look to consolidate our brand and positioning in the telecommunications industry. I am proud of the colleagues I work with; who are always ready to go an extra mile to ensure we are successful.”

Just close to a month ago, Yolanda was adjudged the Telecoms Industry Personality of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards (GITTA).

The Feminine Achievement Awards is an annual event that celebrates stand-out female leaders who have been integral in the development of the country’s corporate and business landscape and are an inspiration to others.

Source: Vodafone Ghana