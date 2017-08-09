Valerie Sawyerr shamed herself by ‘insulting’ Rawlings – Teye Nyaunu

Michael Teye Nyaunu

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, Michael Teye Nyaunu is upset over Valerie Sawyerr’s attacks on the NDC’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

He described her biting tirade at Mr. Rawlings as disappointing and insulting and said she had soiled herself with this conduct.

On Eyewitness News, Mr. Teye Nyaunu questioned how “she could stoop so low and call JJ names.”

He added that it was especially insulting and shameful for someone with no deep roots in the NDC to “insult the founder like that.”

“As a matter of fact, when the revolution founded, where was she and what role did she play to the extent that she could now insult the founding father like this – I am disappointed in her,” Mr. Teye Nyaunu stated.

Valerie Sawyerr’s comments came in an article where she expressed outrage at Mr. Rawlings for his consistent criticisms of the NDC. She said he was “still flogging a dead horse” even though the party was now in opposition.

She said Mr. Rawlings was so obsessed with the NDC that he was prepared to destroy anyone and anything in the NDC if that will suit his agenda to be in the driving seat.

NDC failing after humiliating election defeat

But if this was the state of tensions within the NDC, Mr. Nyaunu said it did not bode well for the party’s prospects moving forward “following the humiliation of the December election.”

“It will be difficult for the NDC to come back if this is what is raging at the top… if she could write an article like this then it means we have reached a critical stage in the life of this NDC organisation,” he said.

“We are not ready to rather go back, try to reassess what went wrong with that, draw up new strategies and she is throwing tantrums into the air to the extent that she will go down the drain and insult the founder like that. I am disappointed in her and that is a shame.”

Mr. Teye Nyaunu further rubbished the sentiment that Valarie Sawyerr’s actions were bold, as she purported in her piece, as “there is the difference between boldness and disrespect. This is an insult. It is not a matter of boldness. It is an insult.”

Sack Rawlings from NDC if…

A member of the NDC, Alhaji Bature, also adding to the fallout, called on the party to sack its founder, Jerry John Rawlings because of comments made before and after the 2016 general elections which have brought the party into disrepute.

He said the NDC could learn from the New Patriotic Party, which has demonstrated that nobody is beyond discipline in the political party given it has sanctioned high ranking members in the past.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana