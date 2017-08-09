Stop lamenting and create jobs – Labour federation to Gov’t 

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister

The Ghana Federation of Labour has urged the government to stop lamenting and create more jobs for unemployed Ghanaians in the country.

This Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo disclosed during the 2017 Ghana Economic Forum on Monday, that the government doesn’t have the capacity to employ more public servants.

He stated that “the public sector is full in terms of employment [and]in the public sector.”

According to him, the sector is full and government might even be forced to lay off some workers if the need arises.

But Abraham Koomson, the Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, said on Eyewitness News that “they [NPP] never promised to come to come to lay off workers, they knew the challenges that faced the economy, so if they have come to lament, who should help them?”

He added that “it is the responsibility of the government to make sure that the private sector picks up.”

“They have promised to give out stimulus packages and all that, it is not for them to be lamenting and crying”

“Donald Trump is still not doing better but he has been able to create about 300, 000 jobs, how many jobs have we created?? 10, 20 or 40? They should stop talking, get to work and deliver,” he added.

Don’t touch health, teachers – NAGRAT warns

The Vice president of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu had earlier cautioned government to ensure that the cut in public sector workers should not affect the health and education sectors.

“The Senior Minister should have segregated the public sector and indicated directly which part of the public sector he is referring to because I do know that the policy indicates that there are vacancies in the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service. So are we saying that there is a ban on employment in both the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service whilst we are aware a lot of school’s need teachers… if it is a general policy then I am afraid to say that a lot of classrooms will be empty and without teachers,” he added.

–

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/ghana