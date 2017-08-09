Poverty on the hill of affluence; the story of inequality in East Legon

File photo

Originally delineated as an ambassadorial area by the AMA, East Legon fast attracted the elite in the 1970’s.

It remains one of the most expensive places to own a property with a plot of land going for between GhC1million to GHc 2million.

The luxurious life of the rich here however contrasts sharply with the likes of Ernestina, a 30-year-old mother of two who lives in a kiosk with her husband, Cece a boiled rice seller who will give anything to have decent sanitation and access to potable water and Hector an Ivorian footballer who has moved to Ghana with nothing more than hope and talent.

In this feature for Citi News’ series on the Urban Poor, Caleb Kudah, Duke Mensah Opoku and Lallah Maigah profiled the inequality index of this prime area.

–

By: citifmonline.com