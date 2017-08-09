Police hunt for illegal rosewood loggers in Tumu

Police in the Tumu district of the Upper West region are still on a manhunt for several suspects believed to be involved in the illegal logging of rosewood in the area.

This comes after one man was arrested for the same reason.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sissala East, Abdul Karim Nanyuo, told Citi News that, “I got the information that they were in one of my communities, that is Sumborun, logging rosewood.”

“So I mobilized the police, [and] we went to the site where he had gathered this rosewood and we inspected it and I asked the police to arrest him,” he added.

According to the DCE, the man whose name is yet to be known confessed that he is not the only one involved and there are other people in the district who are also cutting rosewood illegally.

He said that “I have asked that he should be granted bail and today I have asked that he should come along with all the companies involved in logging rosewood and from there we would know the stakeholders involved and take the necessary action.”

Abdul Karim Nanyuo questioned the letter the suspect presented to him, claiming that it had been approved by the Forestry Commission.

Meanwhile attempts to contact the forestry commission to verify the letter proved futile.

Stop the issuance of feeling permits for rosewood

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had earlier placed a ban on the export of rosewood as part of efforts to bring sanity in the forestry sector.

The Ministry also directed the Forestry Commission to stop the issuance of felling permits for rosewood.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana