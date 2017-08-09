Police finalize investigations into Delta Force case

File photo: Delta Force members

The Police have told the Kumasi High court hearing the case involving the 13 members of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group Delta Force that they have finished with their investigations into the matter.

ACP Okyere Darko, the prosecutor in the case made this known to the court on Tuesday.

The case which was presided over by Mary Nsenkyire adjourned the case to September 5, 2017.

The thirteen have been charged with conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

Speaking to Citi News after the adjournment, Matthew Appiah, lawyer for the accused said “at least today we think that progress is being made.”

Background

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei and allegedly assaulted him in the process, on March 24, 2017.

The 13 suspects have already been fined GHc 2,400 each for escaping and have been made to sign a bond of good behaviour for escaping lawful custody.

The court had previously adjourned the case from July 13 to August 8, 2017 due to a request because the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, was on leave.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline/Ghana