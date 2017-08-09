PNC locks suspended General Secretary’s office

Atik Mohammed

There was drama at the headquarters of the People’s National Convention (PNC) when the party’s 2016 Presidential candidate, Edward Mahama led a group of party executives and Police officers to lock up the office of suspended General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.

The suspended General Secretary who was present at the time tried in vain to prevent the act.

According to the party, the action was necessary because Atik Mohammed had refused to heed to the directive suspending him.

Atik Mohammed was suspended by the party for some derogatory comments he allegedly made about the party’s flagbearer in the 2016 elections, Dr. Edward Mahama; a decision he has rejected.

National Vice Chairman of the PNC, Henry Asante who was with those who locked up the office told Citi News that they took the decision following several unsuccessful efforts to get Atik to vacate the premise.

“He was supposed to hand over all possessions to the party in a weeks’ time by 28th of last month [July], we waited but he never abide by the order. So the party had no option than go and inform the Police.”

Mr. Asante said they police advised that they serve Mr. Atik a notice which they did adding that “after four days after the expiration of the notification, the party went to change the locks to his office because before then we have heard that he was coming clandestinely into the party office to perform whatever duty he wants.”

“I have in my possession one of the keys and Dr. Edward Mahama has the rest. I was part of those who did the locking, based on the leader’s instruction. The acting General Secretary was there as well as the treasurer. Yesterday we gave our statement to the police. So Atik cannot tell us that he was not privy that. Yesterday he came to the police station, the police invited us and together with him we went to the office and saw the key locked. We took inventory and the police also penciled down their statement,” he added.

Atik rejects ‘unlawful’ suspension

Meanwhile, the embattled general secretary Atik Mohammed says he has formally written to the party to protest what he describes as unlawful suspension.

“I went there last Friday and I couldn’t open the door because the key had been broken and replaced. So immediately I placed a call to my lawyers and the instruction was to go and lodge a complaint with the police so that an investigation would be conducted. So I did that. Before then someone had told me that Akane [PNC treasurer] had sent him a Whatsapp message saying they had destroyed the lock and replaced. When Akane was invited he came in the company of Henry Asante one of the Vice Chairmen and some other people and they confirmed that they did the breaking. However, another revelation that came was that they said they did that on the instruction of Dr. Edward Mahama,” he noted.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

