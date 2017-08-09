Nyantakyi, Afriyie vow to settle differences at GFA

The two most important men at the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie, have promised to put aside their differences and work together for the growth and development of the game in Ghana.

Their resolution comes after a closed-door meeting at the Sports Ministry on August 2.

The fallout of the meeting is appearing a week after the discussions went on.

The two gentlemen were summoned by the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, in a bid to diffuse any tension that was said to be existing between the two men.

Spokesperson of the Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei Baah, told Citi Sports that the two men stated their willingness to resolve their issues.

“The meeting did happen and the two men were at the Ministry. At the end of the session, the two had resolved to put their differences aside and work for Ghana football. The Minister said that once football belonged to his domain, he would not be unconcerned as the conflict went on. Ghana football is the entity that suffers when such things happen.”

How did we get here?

According to sources close to the Ghana Football Association, the two men fell out after the recent friendlies played in the United States by the Black Stars.

There were reports of challenges with the team’s travel arrangements between their match against Mexico and its second match against the USA.

The team had to travel in batches due to the unavailability of a single flight. It hampered their training ahead of the USA which they lost 2-1.

Sources say that Kwesi Nyantakyi was very displeased at the development and how it made its way into the media and called for a meeting to get a briefing.

The meeting was to be chaired by George Afriyie but he was absent. Nyantakyi was then said to have gone on to blame Afriyie for the mishap.

It was said that George Afriyie got to know of Nyantakyi’s comments and responded that it was disrespectful on the part of the GFA boss to speak on the developments in the USA in his absence.

Some other sources believe that the USA incident was the final straw for Kwesi Nyantakyi who had been unhappy with Nyantakyi for some time.

The source of unhappiness was his belief that George Afriyie was leaking information to former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye to use in his public spats with the GFA.

What’s next?

It is unclear if the working relationship between Nyantakyi and George Afriyie will improve over time especially when there are reports saying that Nyantakyi seemed to have settled on a new vice-president.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana