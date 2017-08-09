Mensah-Bonsu to join David West camp in Ghana

Former Houston Rockets power forward Pops Mensah-Bonsu is set to team up with NBA Champion David West in a training camp for kids in Ghana according to reports from BasketaballGhana.com.

West and some other NBA players including Rashual Butler and T.J Warren will join some locally based coaches to carry out the clinic at the University of Ghana courts on August 15

This will be the second time the now retired Mensah-Bonsu will be taking part in such an activity in Ghana following a similar exercise he undertook with Luol Deng some years back.

His eight-year professional career took him to a number of NBA as well as European destinations including the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, CSKA Moscow and Hapoel Jerusalem.

He was also a member of the Great Britain London 2012 Olympic Games team that failed to make it past the preliminary stage of the competition.

Africa All Access will host the one-day clinic slated for August 15, and it will be open to all players from across the country but will restrict to an age bracket of between 10-18.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana