Kenya election : Laboso, Waiguru, Ngilu in early lead

Ms Joyce Laboso, Ms Anne Waiguru and Ms Charity Ngilu are leading in Bomet, Kirinyaga and Kitui gubernatorial races, an indication that they are on the path to become first women governors in Kenya.

Results from Bomet posted on the IEBC portal at 5.45 am shows Ms Laboso, the Jubilee Party candidate is leading with 149,976 votes.

Her rival, incumbent governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani has 71,626 votes from 623 out of 728 polling stations.

In Kirinyaga County, Ms Waiguru of Jubilee Party is ahead of her rivals having garnered 93,243 in 381 out of 659 polling stations counted so far.

Ms Martha Karua of Narc Kenya has 63,566 votes while Mr Bernard Kagai (independent) has 5,301 votes.

In Kitui, Ms Charity Ngilu of Narc seems to have braved Wiper Party wave and is leading in the gubernatorial race with 93,205 votes counted so far in 856 out of 1454 polling stations.