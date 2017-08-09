I’ll fulfill all my promises to prove critics wrong – Nana Addo

President Akufo Addo has said he will prove his critics wrong by delivering on his promises to Ghanaians by the close of his first four-year term in office.

Critics have questioned how Akufo-Addo can deliver the various promises made ahead of the election since the government now claims it is broke.

They have argued that those promises were made to just entice Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But speaking in the Western Region today [Wednesday] , after rounding up his tour of the region, the President indicated that “by the time my four years is up, you will see that I came here to make promises that had been kept. I came to inherit an empty treasury with a lot of debt but it does not frighten me because I think that if you have the ideas, you can turn around the situation and convert debt into money and that is what we are doing.”

“We began to put the public finances of our country on a sound footing and with that we will have the opportunity to do all of these matters that you see. Providing education to all our young people. Those who said I could not do it and I was doing it for propaganda reasons. I hope that when in September, the free SHS school programme begins, they will have the generosity of heart and character to commend me,” the President said.

What was discussed during Nana Addo’s tour ?

The President during his tour of the Western Region had promised to establish a fertilizer plant to create jobs and transform the economy at Jomoro in the Western Region.

He said the plan will be spearheaded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the establishment of the plant will mean the fulfillment of his pledge to set up a factory in the Jomoro district under the One District, One Factory programme.

He made this known when he interacted with the Chiefs and people of Half Assini, in Jomoro District of the Western Region as part of his tour of the Region.

“Through Ghana Gas and GNPC, a fertilizer plant will be established here in Jomoro. I will ensure that this project is done as soon as possible. If it is done, then I will be fulfilling my campaign promise of One District, One Factory.”

He indicated that the proposed fertilizer plant is also in fulfillment of a 2016 manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party to “tap into our gas and petroleum resources, to produce locally fertilizers for the industry to improve agricultural yield and save foreign exchange.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana