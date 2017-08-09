I’ll construct Fertilizer plant in Jomoro – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said his administration will establish a fertilizer plant to create jobs and transform the economy at Jomoro in the Western Region.

The President said the plan will be spearheaded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the establishment of the plant will mean the fulfillment of his pledge to set up a factory in the Jomoro district under the One District, One Factory programme.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he interacted with the Chiefs and people of Half Assini, in Jomoro District of the Western Region as part of his tour of the Region.

“Through Ghana Gas and GNPC, a fertilizer plant will be established here in Jomoro. I will ensure that this project is done as soon as possible. If it is done, then I will be fulfilling my campaign promise of One District, One Factory.

He indicated that the proposed fertilizer plant is also in fulfillment of a 2016 manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party to “tap into our gas and petroleum resources, to produce locally fertilizers for the industry to improve agricultural yield and save foreign exchange.”

I’ll let Paa Grant have his way in Ghana’s history

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffu Addo also promised that his administration will recognize all persons who contributed towards Ghana’s struggle for independence from her colonial masters.

According to him, one of such persons is Dr. George Alfred Grant, popularly referred to as Paa Grant, who hailed from Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Dr. Paa Grant is said to have been the main financier of the then United Gold Coast Convention UGCC, one of the political parties that started the fight for independence.

On his three days tour of the Western Region, President Akuffo Addo visited the final resting place of Mr. Grant in Axim and laid a wreath on his tomb. Mr. Grant was born on 15th August 1876 and died on 30th October 1956, a year before Ghana attained her independence.

Before his death, he is said to have paid for the travelling expenses of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from the United States to Ghana to lead the UGCC to fight for independence.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana