USAG welcomes university council’s directive on fees

The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) has welcomed a directive by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) ordering the various public tertiary institutions to maintain the fees they charged for the 2016/2017 academic year.

NCTE on Monday directed management of the universities not to charge new fees until Parliament approves of their charges.

The President of the Association, Emmanuel Kwarteng Frimpong toldthat “we find that news as quite refreshing, because our main cause for the protest and even the petition was the fact that the fees proposed experienced an astronomical increase.”

He added that “I think it is a step in the right direction.”

“We hope that Parliament will do due diligence to the fees and we also entreat the various vice chancellors to get us the breakdown of the fees we are paying” he added.

Continuing students of the University of Ghana began protesting over fees back in July, complaining of an increase in the fees for the 2017/2018 academic year. The fees of the university rises every year based on the current inflation rate plus 2%.

USAG is said to have been against the increment of the 2017/2018 fees and charges and had directed students not to pay.

The fees and charges Act 2009 (Act 793), which was amended by a Legislative Instrument seeks to safeguard the public against any haphazard charges and levying of students by universities.

The act mandates vice chancellors to seek consent from parliament through the National Tertiary Council before they increase the fees of their various institutions.

Ayariga threatens court action over ‘illegal’ fees

Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga had earlier threatened to head to court if public universities fail to seek Parliamentary approval of fees they charge.

Mr. Ayariga who is also a member of the Subsidiary Legislation committee in Parliament said “it is important for Parliament to exercise oversight because with public universities government financing is going into them and so if you are charging fees we need to know exactly what the fees are for.”

“By law,all public institutions that are rendering service and charging for the service will have to bring their fees and charges to Parliament for approval before they can levy those fees and charges. Education institutions owned by the state must all submit fees they charge and charges that are levied for Parliament for approval. They have not been doing that, only one public university, Wa polytechnic, ever brought their fees to Parliament for approval,” he added.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana