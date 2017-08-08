Unemployed teachers demonstrate against gov’t

Members of a group calling itself the Unemployed University trained teachers hit the streets of Accra on Tuesday to protest against government’s failure to recruit them.

The members, numbering about 50 carried placards with various inscriptions demanding immediate postings.

The members say various attempts to get government’s attention to address their concerns have been unfruitful.

After going through some principal streets in the capital Accra, they gathered at the Arts Centre to present their petition to the Minister of Education at the Arts Center.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the demonatrators, Steven Ofosu Powas said “we can’t be sitting down unemployed, we must be employed now.”

“We can’t sit idle and see politicians parade the classroom with all manner of untrained persons in the name of YEA voluntary volunteers to go and pollute the minds of the future leaders of this country. That is unacceptable. We must stand up and resist this wicked behavior of the politicians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education Barbara Ayisi who received the petition said her ministry will dialogue with the leaders of the group to ensure that they are posted.

“We represent your best interest. We are the ministry working assiduously so that our young people could be employed. So we don’t also sleep. We are concerned about the situation but you need to have some patience. I will communicate it with the minister; everything is going to be fine.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

