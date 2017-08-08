Sources: Kwadwo Asamoah close to Galatasaray switch

Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is weighing up the possibility of signing for Galatasaray according to reports emerging from the Turkish and Italian press.

The versatile midfielder has seen less than fifty matches in the last three seasons and has emerged as a prime target for Galatasaray boss Igor Tudor who himself featured for Juventus during his playing days.

Used primarily as a backup for Alex Sandro at the left wing back position since his return from injury last season, Asamoah could stage a come back for a place in central midfield with Juventus following a number of departures.

The Turkish giants are preparing a bid of 8 million Euros plus bonuses for Asamoah and are hoping that a deal can be done in the coming days.

The player’s agent Edoardo Crnjar has been in prolonged talks with Galatasaray and has reached an agreement with the club on Asamoah’s wages should he complete the move.

If the transfer materializes he will be the latest among a number of Ghanaian players to join the Turkish league following the acquisitions of Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan by Kayserispor and Agyemang Badu by Bursaspor.

–

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana