Sekondi-Takoradi residents angry over closure of cemetery

Residents of Takoradi in the Western Region are furious over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly’s decision to close down the biggest cemetery in the city.

The Assembly notified residents of its intention to shut down the cemetery from August 7, 2017.

The Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, John Lesta told Citi News that “the space available for burial has been exhausted and as a result, we have decided to close down.”

He also advised bereaved families to “take advantage of the cemeteries within the metropolis or make use of the one managed by the Assembly at Sekondi.”

He added that the cemetery reserved for the Military and the Muslim Community, has not been closed down.

But, some residents in area blamed the closure on encroachment on the cemetery land.

They also chastised the assembly for not informing them earlier about the closure.

Major cemeteries in Accra also full

This comes on the back of report by the Accra Metro Public Health Directorate that all the major public cemeteries in the Accra metropolis are full and may no longer be able to contain more bodies.

According to the directorate, the Awudome Cemetery, the largest in the metropolis, is full and so is the Osu Cemetery adding that the AMA has resorted to reburial and burying in between spaces as the only solution to the problem.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana