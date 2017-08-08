Resign from NDC – Valerie Sawyerr challenges Amidu

Martin Amidu

Former Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr has challenged former Attorney General, Martin Amidu to resign from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Valerie, in a lengthy article full of barbs targeted at both the former President Rawlings and Martin Amidu said the former should resign from the party because he had “become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as he seems to rise higher in the NPP.”

She said Martin Amidu started toeing this path when he was “relived of his post as Attorney- General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State.”

“I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!” she said.

Mr. Rawlings and Mr. Amidu who are considered members of the opposition NDC have on several occasions criticised the party for corruption and other issues they believe contributed to the party’s defeat in the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Amidu ahead of the 2016 general elections asked Ghanaians to vote out the then Mahama administration, arguing that it would take off the shield preventing Mr. Woyome from refunding the money.

Rawlings ‘still flogging a dead horse’ – Valerie Sawyerr

Valerie also expressed outrage over Mr. Rawlings’ consistent criticisms of the NDC, saying he is “still flogging a dead horse” although they are in opposition.

Dr. Sawyerr expressed her outrage over what she described as demonizing comments he made against the current leadership of the party.

Rawlings had indicated that the NDC lost bitterly in the December 7, 2016 polls due to huge corruption scandals that rocked the Mahama administration.

He has on several instances rather commended President Akufo-Addo for having zero tolerance for corruption.

While calling for a complete overhaul of the leadership of the NDC, Rawlings said the party had thrown into the gutters the long tenants of the party which included probity, transparency and accountability.

But Dr. Sawyerr in her probably new epistle said Rawlings was not being fair to the NDC in the wake of some scandals that has rocked the Akufo-Addo’s government.

