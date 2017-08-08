Promote made-in-Ghana cloths – Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has urged Ghanaians to promote fabric manufactured in Ghana.

According to him, more jobs can be created for the youth within the dress making industry if Ghanaians cultivate the habit of purchasing made-in-Ghana garments.

Speaking at the 4th Neskael Corporate Fashion Show launch, Mr. Ayariga said foreign dress makers cash in as the purchase of western cloths increases within the country.

“When you put on attire made in America, China or Europe, you create jobs for the people there but when we put on made in Ghana attire the jobs remain here for the youth and teaming unemployed, when it’s made in Ghana it will support the textile industry and the industry will be revived. By just wearing made in Ghana cloths, the tailors, manufactures, farmers, distributors, educated graduates and engineers will all benefit. So it will be of great help if we all patronise cloths made here,” he said.

For her part, CEO of Neskael Travel and Tours Mrs. Louange Mang said that this year’s edition of the show is themed “Celebrating 60 Years of Rich Ghanaian Culture & Continuous Economic Growth through Arts.”

According to her, the activities lined up for this year’s edition includes, Models Catwalk which will be done in segment Sankofa Wednesday Campaign ,Trade Fairs, Fund raising for brilliant but needy Fashion Students , Career Seminar which comes on the 22nd September, 2017 and awarding Key Persons (In Trade & Fashion).

In its previous editions, the Neskael Corporate Fashion Show made it a point to promote made in Ghana Goods, campaign for regular usage of African wear in the corporate world as well as empower young designers in the industry.

This year’s Neskael corporate show is scheduled for 30th September, 2017 at the National Theatre.

It is sponsored by Fifi Beauty Center, GTP, Neskael travel and tour, Mezani, Aqua fill, Data Bank, Aqua fill, Anansi photography and Imesco Ghana limited.

–

Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana