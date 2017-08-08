Northern Regional Lands Commission inaugurated

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has inaugurated the Northern Regional Lands Commission and charged the thirty-three members to avoid the temptation of being used as a conduit to sell state lands to private developers.

“I enjoin you to avoid the temptation of being influenced by peddlers and chasing for lands for yourselves, family, and friends. The recent past should be a clear lesson for us all.”

“You will need to provide leadership, guidance and more importantly monitoring the implementation of national policies on land and the ones that you will develop for the region.”

John Peter Amewu emphasized that government would not countenance illegal land activities that will undermine the implementation of flagship programmes including the planting for food and jobs and one district-one factory.

“Let me remind you that land as the biggest contributor to all factor contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Ghana is key to achieving the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.”

“I urge you to take a special interest in SADA and the Ministry of Agriculture’s programmes, which are envisaged to provide job opportunities for our teeming youth.”

“These efforts can catapult the region from the current morass of poverty that has become so endemic,” he stated.

He pointed to the initiation of the Northern Development Authority and the Zongo Development Fund that required the allocation of vast land for their operation.

“There is so much potential for the Northern Region. Tonnes of resources are being poured here from different sources including government, the private sector, civil society organizations, religious entities and the donor community. Access to land and security of tenure should not be an issue when it comes to deploying these resources.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed bemoaned the encroachment of state lands aided by some chiefs in the region.

According to him, parcels of land within the boundaries of the Regional Coordinating Council were not spared.

Salifu Saeed disclosed the intention to establish a joint security Task Force to reclaim the said state lands.

Chairman of the newly inaugurated Commission, Lawyer Mahama Yakubu Dubik pledged members’ commitment to diligently discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He posited that the nation’s natural resources conservation remained the ultimate responsibility of all well-meaning citizens.

Lawyer Yakubu Dubik thanked government for the privilege and promised to galvanize members to actualize their mandate.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana