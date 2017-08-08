NDC members petition party to punish Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu

Two national Democratic Congress (NDC) members have petitioned the National Executive Committee of the NDC to sanction the outspoken Martin Amidu.

The two, Evans Amankwah and Abigail Elorm Mensah, contended that, despite Mr. Amidu being a leading member of the NDC, he has brought the party into disrepute and fueled public ridicule of the party.

They also say he has weakened party unity and cohesion contrary to article 45 of the NDC’s constitution.

The petition made references to evidence of these claims in the form of paragraphs from articles Mr. Amidu had penned with unsubstantiated allegations that the NDC, among other things, tried to rig the 2016 elections and had corrupt members of Parliament.

The petitioners also referenced an article that had Mr. Amidu urging voters to vote against the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama in the 2016 polls.

The most recent reference from the petitioners had Mr. Amidu alleging that the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, was appointed to help rig the 2016 elections in the favour of the NDC at the presidential and parliamentary level.

The petitioners said they were “unwavering in their believe Mr. Amidu’s conduct was “carefully designed to expose the party public hatred, ridicule and opprobrium and to lower its reputation in Ghana and elsewhere.”

The two petitioners are former Parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NDC.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana