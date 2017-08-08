Minister urges churches to invest in Planting for Food and Jobs

Dr. Archibald Letsa - Volta Regional Minister

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has appealed to churches to partner government to make agriculture the backbone of the country’s economy.

He specifically asked church groups and individuals to be part of government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme and “Planting for Jobs and Investment” initiative to create job opportunities for young people and ensure food security.

Dr. Letsa made the appeal at the 2017 Mini Synod of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in Ho on the theme, “Thy Kingdom Come, Making Christ-like Disciples.”

He said the country could not make progress without agriculture and underscored the need for corporate bodies to invest in the sector under government’s initiatives to transform the local economy and make farming attractive.

Dr. Letsa reiterated government’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects in the region, including the construction of a 15,000 capacity sports complex in Ho, creation of industrial zones across the region, construction of affordable houses for public servants and the construction of a bridge over River Oti at Dambai and called on the Church to support them with prayers.

The Right Reverend Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator, Global Evangelical Church, affirmed the Church’s preparedness to support government.

He noted that though the country had earned an enviable position for religious tolerance, influx of social vices seemed to be threatening the prevailing peace and civility in the country and those must be watched.

–

Source: GNA