Land guards threaten Okponglo dump conversion to garden

A few weeks ago it was an illegal refuse dump site at Okponglo close the main entrance of the University of Ghana.

But following the persistent reportage of Citi News’ the recurrent illegal refuse dump site is fast becoming a garden.

This is because the University of Ghana has given the site out to private developers to transform into a garden.

But unknown land guards are threatening the pace of progress while residents appeal for solutions to their sanitation needs or they will continue defecating openly and dumping their refuse there.

Some of the residents also tell Citi News they will continue to dump their refuse and openly defecate there if alternatives are not provided for them.



By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana