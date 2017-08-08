Demo against tow levy unnecessary – Ayepaye

The Chairman of the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament, Samuel Ayepaye has described as unnecessary, attempts by a group calling itself Coalition against Mandatory Road Towing Levy, to demonstrate against the implementation of the tow tax.

He explains that the Ministry of Transport has not taken a definite decision on implementing the tow tax hence his apprehension. His comments follow an announced move by the Coalition to gather signatures to petition the President and subsequently embark on a demonstration to halt the implementation of the towing levy.

Mr. Ayepaye told Citi News such actions are unnecessary in the current circumstances.

“The Minister has come out to say that he has received our report. The Parliament Committee is not the only body that is consulting. He is waiting for other bodies to also come out with their recommendations for them to take a decision so I do not see the need for the demonstration.”

Tow levy a total rip-off?

The NRSC has been criticized for attempting to introduce a nationwide towing programme, to ensure that all vehicles that breakdown on highways are cleared off the roads.

Drivers would be required to pay a road safety fee ranging between GHC 10 and GHC 200 in addition to their road worthy certification fees if the tow tax is implemented.

But several pressure groups and civil society organizations have kicked against the policy, calling on government to scrap it immediately.

Despite these calls, the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has recommended that government goes ahead with the implementation.

No decision taken yet on tow levy – Transport Ministry

Government has however indicated that it has not taken a decision on the implementation yet.

The Transport Ministry on Friday served notice that it is holding consultations with various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Select Committee on roads and transport on the way forward.

The Ministry in the statement further stated that the views of all stakeholders will be considered to enable it make an informed decision on the matter.

“Thereafter, the Ministry’s decision will be communicated to the general public,” the statement added.

