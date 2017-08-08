Dampare tours Brong Ahafo hotspots

The Director-General in Charge of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Akuffo Dampare has assured Ghanaians of the readiness and commitment of the police administration to provide them with maximum security and protection in the wake of rising crime rates.

During a three-day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Region, he issued a stern warning to criminals in the country to reform or face the full rigors of the law.

The region has experienced some high profile crimes including robbery on the Kintampo Buipe highway which claimed the life of one and left four others with various degrees of injuries.

The visit took Dr. Dampare to Kintampo, Babator, Tahiru Akuraa, Buipe, Atebubu, Yeji, Kwame Danso and Kojokrom.

The visit was to afford COP Dampare the opportunity to assess the trouble spots, and assess the security situation on the ground and strategies put in place by the local Police to deal with issue.

He also used the visit to facilitate community engagement to enhance the community-police rapport to build the confidence of community members play informants role to help police with information on the hideouts of the criminals.

The Director-General of Operations in an interaction with the senior police officers and district commanders in Sunyani, Kintampo, Atebubu, Yeji and Kwame Danso tasked them to be professional and discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He assured them that the Police Administration was putting in measures to address all their logistical and manpower challenges to enable them combat crime.

He said the introduction of operational strategies in the service was part of the Police transformational agenda that was yielding results in the big cities will be replicated across the country and encouraged the officers to be proactive and preventive in their strategies since the challenges of the region was highway robberies and not inner-city robberies.

He disclosed the National SWAT and National Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) had been deployed to the area to augment their efforts in the fight against armed robbery, crimes and maintain law and order and tasked the officers to collaborate effectively to succeed.

Meeting with GPRTU

He assured the leadership of the GPRTU that the police administration was working to rid the country of criminals and appealed to them to assist and collaborate with the police by providing timely and credible information on criminals and their activities.

He expressed the commiseration of the IGP and the Police Administration to residents, family of the deceased and the GPRTU for their loss and tasked them to remain vigilant and expose criminals in the community in fighting the rising crime menace.

Kwame Danso

At Kwame Danso, district capital of the Sene West, the District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon. John Nyaba promised to provide accommodation and fuel to enable them discharges their duties effectively and requested for more personnel to be posted to the area to help beef up the security situation of the area.

He outlined the assembly’s plan to provide the police with motorbikes and construct Police posts at robbery prone areas to help curb the menace.

The Director General of Police Operations on his part commended the DCE for his kind gesture and assured the Police will do everything possible to ensure citizens are protected.

COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has since left for the Ashanti Region where he is expected to hold similar engagement with the Police Command in the region.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat, Brong Ahafo/citifmonline.com/Ghana