Blogger makes shocking discoveries being processed for court [Article]

I called my lawyer friend for his counsel on what happens in instances like this and he said what I was already dreading; they will impound the car. All of a sudden I started thinking of the two meetings I had the next day 😅and how unreliable and almost non-existent Uber is in my area. So I relayed this information to Edem who wasn’t surprised. He was told to come the next day at 8am for court. This was going to be fun! I dashed off to the insurance company to get a new license.

We woke up really early to avoid the traffic on the Madina road, walked up the dusty & untarred road. Edem had taken the day off from work so he was more relaxed and looked ready to see this through. I took out my phone and opened the Uber app. By some divine favor there were two Uber cars within five minutes of our location! I booked it fast!

Why is it so awkward and almost fearful to enter a Ghana Police Station? Even if you have a case to report it’s as though you are the criminal. I wasn’t a criminal but I already felt fearful. We got to the police station 7:45am only to be told that the policeman taking us to court said he will be in at 9am. More fun! So we waited an hour but because we brought our gadgets with us we were able to get some work done.

He came in wiping his mouth with his hands as though he had just finished eating waakye. I asked Edem which court we were going to and he said High Street. Ah okay. How were we going to go there? Via trotro and the policeman will be paying as well. Oh wow!

I told the guy the new insurance is with me and he asked me why I didn’t to and show it to the guy who arrested me and beg him to let me go https://t.co/nB21kh5oaH

Here we were walking and crossing the main road from the police station towards the Accra Tema Station bound bus stop and I almost found it funny if not ludicrous. For a first time offender like my husband, surely this wasn’t the solution. Yes the law states explicitly that any driver who’s insurance cover has expired must be arrested. But the expiration wasn’t even up to a month yet? That was me in my thoughts.

As we waited at the stop, a Tema station trotro pulled up and we jumped in. Man! Been forever since I took a trotro. The last time I did was about four years ago when I slipped and fell whilst getting out of a trotro. Never again until this day.

We alighted at Tema Station and walked towards National Arts & Culture Center. I was confused..what court is this again? Or we are being led to some dangerous corner bi? so disconcerting. We passed through several stalls which took us to the back of the center and I was pretty intrigued to see see wooden shacks and mini slums growing at the back of the cultural center.

Then we finally saw the court. sItauated right behind the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Several people stood nearby waiting for their cases to be called whilst others looked so desponsdent as though pronounced guilty already.

If you watch Suits and think going to court dey be, this is what Accra Central District court looks like. ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Pi0BdEqJMD

We sat on a bench outside the motor court as directed by our friendly policeman. He then found a higher ranking officer who glanced through our court case papers and I could almost read his face as he seemed to ask the policeman what this case was doing here. Like some lambasting was going on eh 😂.

waiting to be heard. A ranking officer asked the one who brought us here what he was there for. He read the docs and said “Why??” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SWUjbmG1xT

The court house was not filled to capacity and the people in there looked to be middle-aged to senior citizens. It was only much later that Edem told me that most people were there to get their tenants evicted. The judge arose or went on some break of sorts so we waited some more.

So this is what most Ghanaians fear and end up paying bribes to policemen? The waiting process? So because the system itself is frustrating, the police take advantage and threaten us with court to force us to pay bribe.

Unless it’s a serious offence I bet they won’t be arresting us by heart because they are not equipped to process charges at scale.

What I keep wondering is this: what if all of us started refusing to pay bribes and went through this process?

Unfortunately I had to run off to a meeting I was already late for but was keeping tabs via Telegram. I had a meeting with my Uncle who wasn’t sympathetic one bit and told us to be ready to pay a penalty of about GHC500. No chill at all.

It was finally his turn.

My charge was read as failure to renew insurance policy since July 08th. Judge asked if that’s up to one month. Police officer said no.

After a few minutes the judge said he’s heard the charge but however there was no evidence that I have refused to renew my license.

Edem asked permission to speak.

In tthe meantime my car would be impounded. So I asked for permission to speak and said: My Lord, I have the new insurance policy right here

