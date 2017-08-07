Western Region split at consideration stage – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has said the splitting of the Western Region into two is currently at the consideration stage.

According to him, he has scheduled a meeting with the Council of State on the matter on August 15, 2017.

Akufo-Addo said this on Monday at Bibiani when he met the chiefs and people of the Bibiani Anwhiaso-Bekwai district in Western Region on day one of his three-day tour of the region.

The President said that a referendum will be held after all the internal and constitutional processes is completed.

“After the Council of State has written to the presidency on their positive recommendations, a commission of inquiry will come around to seek the views of the people in the region. I will then write to the Electoral Commission to begin the processes for a referendum when your views support the creation. Already, signals I have picked from the Council of state indicate a positive support for the go ahead. A meeting is scheduled to happen on the 15th August, for deliberations on the proposal. We are at the advance stages,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He also responded to the request from the paramount chief for the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, who is also the president of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II that the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai should be upgraded to a municipality.

“The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima in either September or October announced the start of the processes to uplift the status of the district to a municipality. I am really working on the work you entrusted me with,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, during the election season promised to divide the region into Western North and South.

He also promised to do same for other regions including the Volta Region.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana