Stop unwarranted sacking of workers – Sly Mensah to gov’t

Former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Mr Sylvester Mensah has cautioned the Akufo-Addo government against the ‘unjustifiable sacking of workers in public institutions across the country’.

He observed that ‘the indiscriminate dismissal, termination or appointments and proceed on leave orders to workers perceived to be sympathizers of the now opposition NDC does not bode well for the peace and security of the country’.

Mr Mensah these comments in his address last Saturday as a guest speaker at the grand durbar of the 63rd Afenorto festival of the Chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

According to NDC stalwart, Ghanaians “expect a government that is even handed, fair, equitable and responsive to our needs” and “a government that recognizes the significant size of the youth in today’s society and develops action programs to harness their energies, potentials and talents into a productive force for self and nation.’

He thanked the Chiefs and people of the area for the warm invitation extended to him to celebrate the festival with them. The former La Dadekotopon legislator also used the occasion to commend the chiefs and people of Mepe for the continuous celebration of the Afenorto festival for sixty-three years and also praised them for the successes and progress that they have collectively chalked as a community.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the area for voting massively for the NDC in the December 2016 elections and assured them of the party’s commitment to developing the area more when it comes back to power.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture, Mr Kofi Dzamesi; deputy minister of health, Hon Tina Mensah; North Tongu Member of Parliament, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; and Korle Klottey MP Hon. Zanetor Rawlings graced the occasion.

The occasion was chaired by Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The Afenorto festival, meaning “Period of Rest at Home”, is celebrated annually to renew the sense of oneness of the Chiefs and people of Mepe. This year’s climax of the celebration brought together thousands of people who thronged the durbar ground after a rich display of culture by the five clans and their chiefs in a procession through the principal streets of the town.

By citifmonline.com/Ghana