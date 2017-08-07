PAC begins 2nd public sittings today

Ghana's Parliament

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) is scheduled to begin its second public sittings for this session, later today.

The sitting will take place for the next two weeks.

Over the period, government institutions such as the Health Ministry and Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) are expected to appear before the Committee to answer queries captured in the 2015 Auditor General’s Report as well as Performance Audit Reports conducted by the Auditor General.

Ahead of the sitting, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Edward Dery explained specific issues that will be on the table for discussion.

“A lot of Ministries are expected to appear before the Committee. Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agric, Ministry of Trade and Industry so basically we are going to capture a very wide range of the scope with emphasis on the job done by Auditor General…We will look at the Bank of Ghana but most of the work is going to be on 2015 Auditor General report.”

The first public hearing was held in April in Parliament, where the committee considered financial infractions of the Bank of Ghana, Food and Drugs Authority and other agencies.

Four reports of the Auditor General was considered during the Committee’s last sitting.

The reports included the Bank of Ghana’s foreign exchange transaction and receipts and payments for the first half year and second half year of 2015, performance reports on disposal of government vehicles by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Health and performance report on drug use in Ghana by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana