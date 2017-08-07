NPP not meddling in Kenya polls – Obiri Boahen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied reports that it is meddling in the impending presidential elections in Kenya.

Reports of the NPP’s alleged involvement was captured in some media outlets in Kenya following the deportation of the party’s Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the just ended 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Peter Mac Manu over the weekend.

Mac Manu was said to be leading a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya’s General Elections to be held on August 8, 2017.

Agents of Kenya’s ruling party alleged the NPP was supporting the opposition leader Raila Odinga to create a parallel election tally result platform, just like it did in the December elections in Ghana.

But the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene said those allegations are false.

In an interview with Citi News, he said Mac Manu’s presence in the East African country had no influence on the upcoming polls.

“They said they will not allow Peter Mac Manu to go there and it is a serious indication that things are not going on well. How do you accuse the NPP in Ghana that they want to rig the elections? This primitive way of handling matters ongoing in Kenya, we need to be serious about it.”

Meanwhile, former President, John Dramani Mahama is leading a 15-member Commonwealth Observer Group to monitor and report on the August 08, 2017 election.

Incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who beat Raila Odinga in the previous election to become president, is facing a stiff competition from Odinga again to retain power.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana